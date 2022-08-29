SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Supreme Court fencing removed, but building remains closed

Security fencing around the U.S. Supreme Court is shown removed on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Security fencing around the U.S. Supreme Court is shown removed on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.(AP Photo/Mark Sherman)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The large fencing that has encircled the U.S. Supreme Court for months has now been removed.

The non-scalable fencing was gone Monday morning, leaving only small barricades blocking off the plaza and steps in front of the high court.

Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe would say only that the fence came down sometime during the weekend. “The Court as a matter of policy does not discuss security arrangements,” McCabe said in an email.

The building, closed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, remains off-limits to the public.

The fence had been installed in May as protests erupted outside the court and outside the homes of some Supreme Court justices after a leaked opinion signaled the justices were planning to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets outside the court in June after the court handed down its ruling, overturning a landmark case making abortion legal throughout the United States nearly 50 years ago.

The justices also faced increasing threats. A California man was arrested in June near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh carrying a gun, knife and pepper spray after telling police he was planning to kill the justice.

The fencing that had been installed outside the court was similar to the fence put up for months around the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building.

Protests at the court have waned in recent weeks. Still, law enforcement officials have warned about the potential for attacks on police, judges and government buildings after the FBI searched Trump’s estate in Florida as part of an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified records.

While the court building has been closed to the public since March 2020, the justices heard arguments in-person for the past year, but only reporters, lawyers and court employees could attend.

The new term begins Oct. 3.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to Jackson Street in the Eastside neighborhood around 6:55 p.m.
10-year-old injured in downtown Charleston shooting
Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says the escape happened sometime around 5 p.m.
Escaped inmate placed back in custody: sheriff’s office
SCDOT officials inside the Ferndale Community Center on Saturday waiting to speak with...
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
Christopher Constine was the subject of a multi-agency manhunt that started on Wednesday.
Man who sparked multi-agency manhunt after kidnapping daughter arrested: police
James Johnson, 55, was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in West Ashley.
Police searching for missing man last seen in West Ashley

Latest News

NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
Artemis engine issue discovered just hours before launch.
NASA scrubs Artemis I launch
Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June.
International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan as more than 1,000 have died this summer
A judge will hear testimony from four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
WATCH LIVE: Motions hearing in Murdaugh case set for Monday