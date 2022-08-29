SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Surprise proposal during Upstate woman’s gender reveal party goes viral

An Upstate couple recently went viral on social media for their surprise proposal
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A sweet surprise caught on camera at an Anderson woman’s gender reveal party has captured the hearts of many on the internet.

Rebekah Porter thought they were having a normal gender reveal before she took off the blindfold and saw her boyfriend down on one knee. Her mother told us Porter was completely caught off guard by the surprise proposal.

The video has gained more than four million views on TikTok:

“She was totally clueless, and no one knew except me and her stepdaddy, and her boyfriend’s sister and mom,” said mother Michelle Vaughn.

According to Porter’s mom, almost 70 of their friends and family were there to celebrate the couple.

The song playing in the video is “Never till Now” by Ashley Cooke & Brett Young, a song special to Porter and her fiancé.

A few days after the video went viral, Ashley Cooke reacted to the video and even reached out to Porter about the touching moment.

“I feel this reached Ashley for a reason,” Porter’s mother said. “Not sure exactly why, but I do know that the Lord opens doors in our life to be used for good to bless others.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers face flooded roads at Huger and King Streets in downtown Charleston Monday afternoon....
Majority of roads closed by flooding have reopened, police say
Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says the escape happened sometime around 5 p.m.
Escaped inmate placed back in custody: sheriff’s office
Police were called to Jackson Street in the Eastside neighborhood around 6:55 p.m.
10-year-old injured in downtown Charleston shooting
SCDOT officials inside the Ferndale Community Center on Saturday waiting to speak with...
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
Christopher Constine was the subject of a multi-agency manhunt that started on Wednesday.
Man who sparked multi-agency manhunt after kidnapping daughter arrested: police

Latest News

A vehicle caught fire Monday afternoon at the Meeting Street Exxon, Charleston firefighters said.
Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station
The South Carolina mascot "Sir Big Spur," observes the fans during the second half of an NCAA...
South Carolina’s live rooster has new name
The new Tri-County Biological Science Center will process DNA in criminal cases when it comes...
Future Tri-County DNA crime lab center expected to tackle criminal case backlog
More people in South Carolina are eligible and encouraged to get the Monkeypox or “mpox”...
Change in Monkeypox vaccine plan widens eligibility
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham stressed the importance of energy independence Monday at the Southern...
Graham attends Energy conference, talks Mar-a-Lago, student loans