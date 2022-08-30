Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an inmate Saturday has ended with the firing of a detention deputy.

Marcia Hattel was terminated by the agency following an investigation, Sheriff Duane Lewis said Tuesday.

“Our investigation revealed the detention deputy was negligent in properly restraining the inmate and failed to act once the escape was taking place,” Lewis said. “Our employees are trained in all situations and are expected to uphold their sworn duties. Direct policy violations will not be tolerated.”

The inmate, Ryan David Ellis, escaped from a Moncks Corner hospital.

A release from the sheriff’s office states the investigation determined Hattel “failed to act in her scope of duties.”

“Once Hattel realized the inmate was escaping, she failed to utilize her training and disregarded [sheriff’s office] protocol for an inmate escape,” the release states. “Furthermore, Hattel did not possess the proper equipment that is issued to all detention deputies. Hattel did not have a radio and was unable to alert about the escape in an acceptable time.”

Once deputies learned of the escape, Lewis said all available manpower was directed to the manhunt, Lewis said.

Deputies utilized K9s to track the suspect, Ryan David Ellis, and he was apprehended in Moncks Corner approximately one hour after the escape. Ellis was charged with Escape in addition to the original charges he was facing. The Summerville Police Department is the department that originally charged Ellis.

Hattel was hired by Berkeley County in May of 2016.

