Berkeley County Library’s law talk series focuses on starting a business

Chris Biering of Bierig Law Firm will lead a discussion and Q&A about everything business and law.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Library System is inviting the community to attend their free law talk series today at the Goose Creek Library.

The South Carolina Bar and Biering Law Firm are working together to provide free legal education.

Starting a business is the theme of today’s law talk.  Chris Biering of Biering Law Firm will lead a discussion and Q&A about everything business and law. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Goose Creek Library.

This isn’t the first time the Berkeley County Library System has hosted a law talk series; previously they had attorneys come in and focus on immigration law and DACA.

Nanette Hamilton, branch manager of the library location says they are honored to provide a space for this service that otherwise would be quite expensive and possibly difficult to find.

“We are really excited for the opportunity, and we really appreciate the South Carolina Bar and Mr. Biering giving his time and expertise. We hope lots of people will take advantage of it,” Hamilton says.

For those who are looking to start a business but don’t have the resources, the library also offers free Wi-Fi, printing services, and computers.

To save your seat at the table click here to register online, walk-ins will be accepted.

