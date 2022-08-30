Charleston looking to upgrade its electric vehicle charging infrastructure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As more electric cars are hit the road, City of Charleston leaders say they are looking to come up with ways to make sure its network can handle that increased demand.

Right now, the city has eight charging stations spread out across three of the garages the city owns. The city plans to double the number of charging stations by the end of next year, but that’s not all the city is working on.

Charleston Sustainability Director Katie McKain said the city is working on an electric vehicle infrastructure plan, where they would look at locations and adjust policies, to support electric car charging in the future.

She said other cities around the U.S. have set requirements for new construction to either mandate charging stations or have the capacity in place to handle putting in charging stations later.

That’s one direction the city is looking at in terms of city codes, but it is currently weighing its options and looking for help from neighbors on a way forward.

McKain said last year more than $200 million in private investments were given to electric cars in South Carolina, where around 2% of all cars are electric.

“I think people are catching onto the trend and really are embracing the electric vehicle technology if they have access to it,” McKain said, “and that’s why it’s important that city government get involved and make sure we’re providing equitable access to charging infrastructure to everyone because, right now, not everyone has the opportunity to own an electric vehicle because they don’t have access to that charging infrastructure.”

The city said they are aiming to put in those additional charging stations by the end of next year. It would cost around $70,000 to get that done.

Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer released the following statement in regard to Charleston’s efforts to upgrade its electric vehicle infrastructure:

Dominion Energy is committed to a sustainable energy future that transforms transportation and the communities we serve. As demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, we support easy EV access for our customers and the continued buildout of EV infrastructure.

