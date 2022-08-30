SC Lottery
Community raises money for family of mom killed in alleged target practice incident

The latest on the deadly shooting accident that killed one person on Saturday night. (WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The family of a woman who was killed in her home by a stray bullet is hoping to raise money for funeral expenses and her children.

Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, was killed Saturday evening in her house. Family members told WHNS she was in the kitchen when she heard gunshots coming from outside and went to look out the window. A bullet came through the window and struck her in the chest.

Deputies who responded to the reported shooting found Tate unresponsive. She was declared dead at the scene, according to WHNS.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigated throughout the night and determined one of Tate’s neighbors was conducting target practice outside of his home, which backs up to Tate’s property.

The sheriff’s office reported they charged Nicholas Sklyar Lucas in connection to Tate’s death.

“This is a senseless death that could have been avoided had the gun owner been responsible and chosen a safer place to target practice,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. “It is mind-blowing that a person thinks it’s alright to target practice or discharge a gun within close proximity to so many other homes in a neighborhood.”

Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30.
Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Family members said Tate leaves behind 10 kids.

“They’re literally devastated,” Tate’s sister Beverly Vercher said. “Especially the ones that actually saw it. All of them were there, but the older ones were actually in the room and saw it.”

Tate’s family is currently trying to raise money for her funeral expenses.

“I had to go pick out a casket, and it was hard,” said Tate’s mom, Beverly Wray. “I thought she would pick out a casket for me, and I had to go pick out one for her. It’s not right, he shot through that door and killed my baby. He killed my baby, now I have to bury her.”

Several local businesses are helping with the fundraising, including a salon and a restaurant. A GoFundMe has also been set up for the family.

According to deputies, Lucas was charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence.

“We’re hoping that the justice system takes this seriously and realizes that he took a mom away from her kids,” Vercher said.

The sheriff’s office reported they are still investigating the incident.

