Cookies sold at Target recalled due to possible wire pieces

The 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies being recalled come in a clear plastic container shaped like a bear and were sold nationally in Target stores.(Source: FDA via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - A popular snack item sold at Target is being pulled from store shelves for safety-related concerns.

D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. announced a voluntary recall of its 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies. The cookies come in a clear plastic container shaped like a bear and were sold nationally in Target stores.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the products in question might contain small metal fragments.

The recall only affects products with a specific best by date, lot numbers and time stamps. This information can be found printed on the back side of the jug on the product label, below the nutritional panel.

The best by date in question is 21FEB2023 with jug and case lot numbers of Y052722 and a time stamp between 15:00 to 23:00. The UPC code is 085239817698.

The recall only affects products with a specific best by date, lot numbers and time stamps. This information can be found printed on the back side of the jug on the product label, below the nutritional panel.(Source: FDA via CNN)

Consumers who bought these cookies are advised to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

