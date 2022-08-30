SC Lottery
Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Jeterrius Daniels, 16, was last seen at her home Friday on Damascus Road in Kingstree, deputies...
Jeterrius Daniels, 16, was last seen at her home Friday on Damascus Road in Kingstree, deputies say.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing child.

Jeterrius Daniels, 16, was last seen at her home Friday on Damascus Road in Kingstree, deputies say.

She stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Deputies did not have a description of the clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 843-354-0606.

