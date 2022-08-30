Deputies: Tip leads to arrest in Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a community tip led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man wanted in a July shooting.

Raul Francisco Doporto was wanted for attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace, deputies said. Deputies said a community tip led to his arrest Monday night in Beaufort.

Deputies said they responded to a Shell gas station in Grays Hill around 12:30 p.m. on July 16 for a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.

Two others, 25-year-old Vincent Leroy Williams and 23-year-old Shiron Joseph Brown are also facing charges in connection to the shooting.

Doporto was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.