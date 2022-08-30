SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: Tip leads to arrest in Beaufort County shooting

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a community tip led to the arrest of a 20-year-old...
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a community tip led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man wanted in a July shooting.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a community tip led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man wanted in a July shooting.

Raul Francisco Doporto was wanted for attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace, deputies said. Deputies said a community tip led to his arrest Monday night in Beaufort.

Deputies said they responded to a Shell gas station in Grays Hill around 12:30 p.m. on July 16 for a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.

Two others, 25-year-old Vincent Leroy Williams and 23-year-old Shiron Joseph Brown are also facing charges in connection to the shooting.

Doporto was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers face flooded roads at Huger and King Streets in downtown Charleston Monday afternoon....
Majority of roads closed by flooding have reopened, police say
A Colleton County judge granted motions from the state and the defense concerning evidence in...
Judge orders state to hand over Murdaugh evidence, grants temporary protective order
Lance Davis and his girlfriend were killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-26 nearly two years ago....
“It’s a joke”: Mother angry after her son’s accused killer released
Christopher Constine was the subject of a multi-agency manhunt that started on Wednesday.
Man who sparked multi-agency manhunt after kidnapping daughter arrested: police
Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says the escape happened sometime around 5 p.m.
Escaped inmate placed back in custody: sheriff’s office

Latest News

The $200 million expansion will add an air separation unit to supply industrial gases to the...
Steel manufacturer expanding operations in Berkeley Co.
The potential for heavy rain near the coast Tuesday is bringing an increased risk for ponding...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, flooding possible Tuesday morning
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Graham attends Energy conference, talks Mar-a-Lago, student loans
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC House debating abortion ban bill