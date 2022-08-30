SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, flooding possible Tuesday morning

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The potential for heavy rain near the coast Tuesday is bringing an increased risk for ponding and minor flooding.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the chance for heavy rain.

CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the heavy rains when combined with the rains from Monday could bring minor street flooding.

“Saturated ground will not be able to absorb much rainfall,” Sovine said.

Sovine added that despite the potential for heavy rains during the morning hours, Tuesday would be an overall drier day compared to Monday.

Check back for updates on the weather risk on Live 5 News and Live 5+.

