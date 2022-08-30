FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, flooding possible Tuesday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The potential for heavy rain near the coast Tuesday is bringing an increased risk for ponding and minor flooding.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the chance for heavy rain.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the heavy rains when combined with the rains from Monday could bring minor street flooding.

“Saturated ground will not be able to absorb much rainfall,” Sovine said.

Sovine added that despite the potential for heavy rains during the morning hours, Tuesday would be an overall drier day compared to Monday.

FIRST ALERT: The Live 5 First Alert Weather Team has made this morning a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of heavy rain near the coast this morning. Saturated ground will not be able to absorb much rainfall. Any downpour could cause ponding/minor flooding. pic.twitter.com/dmCN9ERWzE — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) August 30, 2022

