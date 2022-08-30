SC Lottery
Forecasters watch 2 systems for possible tropical development in Atlantic

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say there are now two systems with strong chances of tropical development by the start of the Labor Day weekend.

Most of the attention Monday night was focused on a broad area of low pressure about 875 miles east of the Lesser Antilles in the Central Tropical Atlantic.

Forecasters say it is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms.

Forecasters say there is a 50 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours and an 80 percent chance over the next five days.

The latest computer models have the system developing and moving toward the southeastern United States, but late consensus has the system begin to make a northerly or northeasterly turn well ahead of reaching the eastern seaboard.

Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said it is still too early to pinpoint a specific path but that there is plenty of time to keep an eye out for any changes.

The newest system being monitored was near the west coast of Africa and was moving offshore.

The system has a 40 percent chance of development over the next five days and is likely to become a short-lived tropical depression over the far-eastern Atlantic. By late this week, it is forecast to move over cooler waters that would stifle any further development.

The center downgraded the chances of development for two other systems Monday night.

