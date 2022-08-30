SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, partner announce birth of child

Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa announced the birth of their first child.
Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa announced the birth of their first child.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has a new member in the huddle.

His partner, Nessa, announced on Instagram that she had the couple’s first child a few weeks ago.

The post included a picture of Nessa, Kaepernick and their child, whose gender was not revealed.

Kaepernick hasn’t taken the field since his last game with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2016 season.

He first garnered controversy in 2016 when he started to kneel during the pre-game national anthem.

The following year he filed a grievance against the NFL saying they were preventing him from playing.

He later settled the complaint.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers face flooded roads at Huger and King Streets in downtown Charleston Monday afternoon....
Majority of roads closed by flooding have reopened, police say
A Colleton County judge granted motions from the state and the defense concerning evidence in...
Judge orders state to hand over Murdaugh evidence, grants temporary protective order
Lance Davis and his girlfriend were killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-26 nearly two years ago....
“It’s a joke”: Mother angry after her son’s accused killer released
Christopher Constine was the subject of a multi-agency manhunt that started on Wednesday.
Man who sparked multi-agency manhunt after kidnapping daughter arrested: police
Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says the escape happened sometime around 5 p.m.
Escaped inmate placed back in custody: sheriff’s office

Latest News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Musk cites whistleblower as more reason to exit Twitter deal
The White House says President Joe Biden will push his Safer America Plan, incluing an assault...
Biden to talk crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
A man was sentenced to prison for selling fraudulent Super Bowl rings to an auction house.
Man gets 3 years in prison for scheme to sell fraudulent Super Bowl rings
Madam C.J. Walker's Barbie doll holds her original product, Wonderful Hair Grower.
Barbie honors Madam C.J. Walker, first female self-made millionaire in US
This Aug. 15, 2022, photo shows El Johnson, right, with her girlfriend, Sara Goodie, in Austin,...
Gen Z, millennials discuss their reluctance to become parents