Ga. man arrested in fatal Charleston crash

Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, is charged with two counts of reckless vehicular...
Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, is charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, according to jail records.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a crash last week that killed two people on the James Island Connector.

Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Police say Reed was driving a box truck that rear-ended a motorcyclist on Aug. 23 at approximately 4:30 p.m. on the James Island Connector approaching Calhoun Street. As a result of that crash, the motorcycle operator, 31-year-old Patrick Murrah, and the passenger, 29-year-old Taylor Lee Flowers were ejected and died at the scene, Wolfsen said.

The crash shut down Calhoun Street at the SC30 onramp for approximately five hours on Aug. 23.
Investigators say the vehicles then struck a Tesla carrying two people.

The two people in the Tesla and Reed were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police say.

“Investigators determined Reed was driving distracted and traveling well in excess of the speed limit,” Wolfsen said. “His reckless actions led to this tragic collision resulting in two deaths.”

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Division Major Accident Investigation Team at 843-965-4084.

Reed was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.

