More clouds, not as much rain for the rest of the day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trough of low pressure near the coast this morning brought a round of rain to mainly coastal areas. Clouds will begin to thin out a bit this afternoon and evening. With peeks of sunshine emerging, highs will climb toward the mid 80s. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out but most areas will stay dry. The chance of rain will decrease over the next couple days with more sunshine and less rainfall through the end of the work week. Highs will reach near 90 degrees tomorrow.

TROPICS: A tropical wave over the central Atlantic continues to be watched for the potential of slow development over the next couple days. A tropical depression, or storm, will likely form by later this week. This storm will track north of the Caribbean Islands through early next week. Most computer models show this storm curving out to sea next week. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 74.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 75.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 73.

LABOR DAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 73.

