Murder case delayed again, family calling for justice

By Nick Reagan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A murder case three years in the making is in front of a judge again for the second time in two weeks.

Romane Clare is accused of killing his wife, Ebony Clare, in 2019. Investigators say he shot her five times.

“I want justice for my daughter and I feel like we are not getting it because of all the circumstances that are happening now,” Ebony’s mother, Nedra Myers, said.

The murder trial has suffered from COVID-19 related delays but was scheduled to start this week. But it has been delayed again.

Romane Clare was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the...
Romane Clare was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the 2019 killing of his wife, Ebony Clare.(Al Cannon Detention Center)

Instead, the defendant took the stand at a hearing to ask the judge to dismiss the case on self-defense grounds using South Carolina’s Castle Doctrine. The doctrine gives a defendant immunity from prosecution if deadly force is justified in their own home.

Elvin Speights is a community activist who is working with the Myers family. He says the claims are ridiculous.

“This whole thing is an insult because he is trying to plead self-defense for the murder of Ebony,” Speights said. “We have spent three years and this family still has not been to trial yet for what he’s done.”

The defense argued Clare was at home when he heard sounds and believed there was an intruder in the house. That intruder turned out to be his wife. His defense team said a week earlier, someone in the neighborhood had threatened him with a weapon and there was reason for genuine fear. They also produced a toxicology report that suggested cocaine was detected in Ebony’s system.

“It shouldn’t be like this because my daughter was innocently killed,” Myers said. “He just shot her and he’s trying to say… its just awful.”

Ebony was shot a minimum of five times according to a forensic pathologic who performed the autopsy. The state argued that after the shooting Clare went to a bank, withdrew money and fled to Florida, actions they say an innocent man wouldn’t take.

The judge ruled against the self-defense claims.

Neither the state nor defense responded to requests for comments.

