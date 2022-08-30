N. Charleston neighbors faced thigh-deep water during Monday flooding

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For residents in one North Charleston community, getting home from work or school might have seemed like an impossible task during flooding caused by Monday’s heavy rainfall.

With only one entrance and exit into the Charlestowne Village Mobile Home Park, one resident said his car completely stopped working after driving through the water.

Elliott and Giselle Avila said it was hard getting home after school.

“We have lived here for four to five years, and we have not seen this,” Giselle Avila said.

“We have never seen something like this before,” Elliott Avila said.

People who live in Charlestowne Village Mobile Home Park said their neighborhood will flood when it rains, but never like this.

Arrianna Walker said she and her mom got stuck in their car trying to get home.

“She was like, ‘We’re going to have to walk home because our car is not going to make it,’” Walker said. “And I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ So, it’s like, very deep. It came to like our thighs and we were scared. There was like, bugs and stuff touching us and we were just like, ‘Oh no.’”

Walker’s little brother, Elijah Higgins, said he saw other neighbors walking through the water.

“I don’t know if I walked through it, if I would’ve been like under, underwater, or it would’ve just been up to like here,” he said, pointing up to his neck showing where the water might rise.

The Avilas say they also had trouble getting home from school.

“And everybody in the bus was like, ‘Nah, I’m not walking in that. Like that’s too deep. What has happened here?’ It was crazy,” Elliott Avila said.

The Avilas said when they were driving through the flooding, they began to see water getting into their car.

“We were driving and some water was already coming in the engine,” Giselle Avila said. “A lot of water kept coming in, so we kept going slow, but we also went a little fast because we felt like more water coming inside.”

One resident said there’s only one major drain on the side of the neighborhood that had the most flooding. She said the drain is located where the water was the deepest during the flood. One person tried to clear debris around it to try to make the water drain quicker.

