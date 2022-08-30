North Charleston neighbors cleaning up after flooding

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “It was worse than Hugo.”

Tom Blackburn has lived at The Lakes at Northwoods in North Charleston since 1988. He’s experienced flash flooding before, but he said he has never seen anything like what he saw Monday.

His home was completely surrounded by water. The water went into a back room, wetting furniture and important papers, including a family will. On Tuesday, fans were blowing to try to dry up the moisture.

Tom Blackburn said his home was completely surrounded by water after Monday's rains. (Tom Blackburn)

Down the street, Ginger Wernicke had water come into her dining room.

“I looked in my dining room because it was raining hard because I knew there would probably be some flooding and there was flooding in my dining room,” Wernicke said. “So, I shop-vacked it, mopped it, put a fan there, and just watched it all day.”

Wernicke said that every time they experience heavy rain, they see flooding.

Water went all the way up to Jackie Koch’s home but did not go inside. Her neighbors across the street brought out sandbags.

The day after the flooding, Blackburn said he was running fans to dry up remaining moisture inside his home. (Tom Blackburn)

Neighbors say drainage improvements would help ease their fears about the next rainstorm.

“There needs to be better drainage,” Koch said. “The drainage is not very good.”

