Oceanside’s top-ranked OT commits to Georgia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Oceanside Collegiate Academy senior offensive tackle Monroe Freeling announced his college commitment Monday night.

Freeling unrolled a University of Georgia flag to announce his commitment to the Bulldogs in a ceremony at D1 Training East Cooper in Mount Pleasant.

ESPN has Landsharks senior as the ninth ranked class of 2023 offensive tackle in the country and the number one tackle in South Carolina.

The 6-7, 285 pound offensive lineman said Monday night that he wanted to make the announcement then so he can shift all of his focus on his senior season.

“I weighed all the options and it really just came down to the best decision for me,” Freeling said. “I really think I’m gonna excel. You know, my family can come to all the games, friends and family can come to all the games.”

Freeling noted before his official decision that he was looking for a school with great academics, a great football culture, a staff who could help develop him into a better offensive lineman, and a great college environment.

He said the schools in his top five all represented that, but he felt most at home at UGA.

“They really just checked all my boxes,” Freeling said. “They had the great competition. I think they had seven first round draft picks. I don’t even know if that’s ever been done before. That was one thing, but also just them recruiting me very heavily and having good academics. I asked my brother, one of his friends was really smart, he had like a 34 on the ACT and he got declined from Georgia. So, I was like ok you know what I don’t think think Georgia’s academics are bad.”

The other colleges in Freeling’s top five were Florida, Miami, Alabama, and Clemson.

