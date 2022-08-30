Police name suspect in fatal Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department has identified the man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police are looking for Stevion Marsh in the shooting on a charge of murder, Maj. Nelson Brown said.

Officers responded to a home on Prine Street at approximately 1 a.m. for a disturbance and found a man with a gunshot wound. That man, identified as 51-year-old Cornelius Smith, died at MUSC from his injuries, police said.

The Georgetown Police Department says 25-year-old Stevion Marsh is wanted on a charge of murder in a deadly early-morning shooting. (Georgetown Police Department)

Earlier in the day, police said Marsh was being considered a person of interest in the case.

Brown said Marsh is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the police tip line at 843-545-4400.

