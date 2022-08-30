SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police name suspect in fatal Georgetown shooting

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department has identified the man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police are looking for Stevion Marsh in the shooting on a charge of murder, Maj. Nelson Brown said.

Officers responded to a home on Prine Street at approximately 1 a.m. for a disturbance and found a man with a gunshot wound. That man, identified as 51-year-old Cornelius Smith, died at MUSC from his injuries, police said.

The Georgetown Police Department says 25-year-old Stevion Marsh is wanted on a charge of murder...
The Georgetown Police Department says 25-year-old Stevion Marsh is wanted on a charge of murder in a deadly early-morning shooting.(Georgetown Police Department)

Earlier in the day, police said Marsh was being considered a person of interest in the case.

Brown said Marsh is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the police tip line at 843-545-4400.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers face flooded roads at Huger and King Streets in downtown Charleston Monday afternoon....
Majority of roads closed by flooding have reopened, police say
A vehicle caught fire Monday afternoon at the Meeting Street Exxon, Charleston firefighters said.
Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station
A Colleton County judge granted motions from the state and the defense concerning evidence in...
Judge orders state to hand over Murdaugh evidence, grants temporary protective order
Lance Davis and his girlfriend were killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-26 nearly two years ago....
“It’s a joke”: Mother angry after her son’s accused killer released
Christopher Constine was the subject of a multi-agency manhunt that started on Wednesday.
Man who sparked multi-agency manhunt after kidnapping daughter arrested: police

Latest News

Jeterrius Daniels, 16, was last seen at her home Friday on Damascus Road in Kingstree, deputies...
Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Dr. Rose Wilder, the first Black female school superintendent in the state of South Carolina...
Dr. Rose Wilder, Williamsburg Co. school superintendent, has died
The city of Charleston currently has eight charging stations spread out across three of the...
Charleston looking to upgrade its electric vehicle charging infrastructure
Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, is charged with two counts of reckless vehicular...
Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash