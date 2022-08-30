Report: Man tried to drown K-9 after police chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man was arrested after he fled from a traffic stop and attempted to drown a police dog.

Stacey Genard Aiken, 53, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest and cruelty to a police dog or horse, jail records show.

A report states officers were patrolling the Ferndale community Friday night when they noticed a car turn onto Rivers Avenue without using a turn signal.

The report states the vehicle began to drift out of its lane before making a sudden lane change and entering I-526 east as officers caught up to the vehicle.

A police chase was initiated and reached speeds over 100 miles per hour before the vehicle got off of the North Rhett Avenue exit and drove towards Park Circle, the report states.

Officers say the driver, later identified as Aiken, pulled into a parking lot of a business on North Rhett Avenue and began to run towards a nearby residential area.

The officer then released their K-9 unit to chase Aiken on foot, the report states.

According to the police report, the K-9 was able to take Aiken down into a ditch next to the railroad tracks, but it appeared that the driver was actively fighting the dog.

The police report states as the officer approached the man and the dog that the man had his arm wrapped around the K-9 unit’s neck.

The report states the dog had managed to engage Aiken, but let go after he tried to drown the dog in standing water.

The report states another officer arrived to assist with Aiken’s apprehension. The second officer was able to secure Aiken and the K-9 was told to release from his arm.

Aiken was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

