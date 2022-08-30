South Carolina’s live rooster has new name

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s live, crowing rooster mascot will have a new name this season: “The General.”

The rooster was previously known as “Sir Big Spur,” but that had to be changed after a dispute between the bird’s old and new owners.

The university did not own the rights to the mascot’s former name. “The General” comes from Revolutionary War general Thomas Sumter, who was known as “The Fighting Gamecock.”

The live mascot has been a tradition at football and baseball games for some two decades alongside the human-sized “Cocky.”

Both will be on the field Saturday night when the Gamecocks open the season against Georgia State.

