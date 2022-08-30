SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

South Carolina’s live rooster has new name

The South Carolina mascot "Sir Big Spur," observes the fans during the second half of an NCAA...
The South Carolina mascot "Sir Big Spur," observes the fans during the second half of an NCAA college football game between South Carolina and Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Oxford, Miss. South Carolina won 44-41. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s live, crowing rooster mascot will have a new name this season: “The General.”

The rooster was previously known as “Sir Big Spur,” but that had to be changed after a dispute between the bird’s old and new owners.

The university did not own the rights to the mascot’s former name. “The General” comes from Revolutionary War general Thomas Sumter, who was known as “The Fighting Gamecock.”

The live mascot has been a tradition at football and baseball games for some two decades alongside the human-sized “Cocky.”

Both will be on the field Saturday night when the Gamecocks open the season against Georgia State.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers face flooded roads at Huger and King Streets in downtown Charleston Monday afternoon....
Majority of roads closed by flooding have reopened, police say
Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says the escape happened sometime around 5 p.m.
Escaped inmate placed back in custody: sheriff’s office
Police were called to Jackson Street in the Eastside neighborhood around 6:55 p.m.
10-year-old injured in downtown Charleston shooting
SCDOT officials inside the Ferndale Community Center on Saturday waiting to speak with...
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
Christopher Constine was the subject of a multi-agency manhunt that started on Wednesday.
Man who sparked multi-agency manhunt after kidnapping daughter arrested: police

Latest News

A vehicle caught fire Monday afternoon at the Meeting Street Exxon, Charleston firefighters said.
Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station
The new Tri-County Biological Science Center will process DNA in criminal cases when it comes...
Future Tri-County DNA crime lab center expected to tackle criminal case backlog
More people in South Carolina are eligible and encouraged to get the Monkeypox or “mpox”...
Change in Monkeypox vaccine plan widens eligibility
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham stressed the importance of energy independence Monday at the Southern...
Graham attends Energy conference, talks Mar-a-Lago, student loans