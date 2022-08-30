Steel manufacturer expanding operations in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nucor Corporation has announced plans to expand its operations in Berkeley County.

The $200 million expansion will add an air separation unit to supply industrial gases to the mill’s steelmaking operation.

The new facility will be operated by Nucor’s subsidiary, UIG, LLC.

“Nucor acquired UIG, LLC in 2019 so that we would have the capability to design, build and operate our own air separation units, giving us an alternative to long-term service contracts with outside providers,” Nucor Steel Berkeley Vice President and General Manager Mike Lee said. “We are proud of our company’s long-time partnership with the state of South Carolina, and we are excited to continue to invest in the state where Nucor first began operating nearly 60 years ago.”

Nucor manufactures products that serve a variety of industries including the agriculture, automotive and energy industries.

Nucor is receiving a $100,000 pass-through grant from the state’s Commerce Department’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development.

The company expects the project to be completed in 2024.

