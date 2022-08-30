SC Lottery
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?

Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state.

South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County.

The national travel website said Watts Mills’ lakes and streams are beautiful all year long but the city center “looks like a ghost town in a horror movie”.

Because “there have been a lot of transplants moving from New York and other northern states,” one resident on Niche admitted that “safety has become an issue.” They continued, “Far too many citizens live at, or below, the poverty line. There are few professional jobs in the area. There are many trade jobs, but they do not pay well. I even commute to another county to work.”

MORE NEWS: Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofit feels left out

