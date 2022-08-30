Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department investigated a fire that destroyed a vehicle at a downtown Charleston gas station Monday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the Meeting Street Exxon station within three minutes of the emergency call. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, containing the damage to one fuel pump, the car and the gas station’s canopy.

Fire investigators said the customer was about to fill the tank when they noticed a fire near the vehicle’s fill spout.

Firefighters say a second customer tried to help by removing the fill nozzle, but the fuel was flowing and it spread the fire.

The specific cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

