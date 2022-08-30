SC Lottery
Wearing Olympic medal in court, boxer Oshae Jones defends herself against charge of resisting arrest

FILE - Jones was arrested last month near her home after officers broke up what they called “a...
By WTVG Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - More than a dozen people rallied outside of a Toledo courtroom Tuesday morning in support of Olympian Oshae Jones.

Jones was back in court Tuesday, wearing the bronze medal she won at the Tokyo Olympics.

She faces charges of resisting arrest, failure to disperse, and obstructing official business charges, all of which she has pleaded not guilty.

Both sides agreed to a continuance in the case to get more video discovery to each side.

Jones was arrested last month near her home after officers broke up what they called “a large scene of people participating in a course of disorderly conduct,” according to the affidavit.

Officers allege that Jones failed to obey their orders and began resisting arrest by pulling away from officers as they tried to handcuff her.

The rally and court appearance come after Jones’ lawyers asked the City of Toledo for a public apology and to dismiss the charges against her last week.

Just days later, Toledo police released body camera footage of the arrest showing an officer striking her in the head.

Toledo police won’t release additional details or reports regarding the incident at this time during the internal affairs investigation.

“The incident is still under investigation; therefore, per collective bargaining agreements, we are unable to make a statement at this time,” a Toledo police spokesperson said Thursday.

Rallygoers criticized the police response to the arrest with signs reading “inappropriate behavior,” “accountability,” and “sad to see use of force just because you can.”

You can watch the full, unedited body camera footage of the arrest here.

Jones is due back in court on Sept. 27.

