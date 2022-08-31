1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers have released details of what they called a “delayed fatal collision” in Orangeburg County.

The crash originally occurred on the evening of Aug. 5 on US 301 near SC 4. That is near the Edisto area.

A 2013 Nissan Sentra was turning left onto US 301 and was hit by a 1994 Honda Accord heading south on US 301, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver and passenger of the Sentra were taken to the hospital; the passenger later died, Tidwell said. One of the three passengers of the Accord was also taken to the hospital.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

