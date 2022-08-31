SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

10-foot alligator that broke Mississippi’s state record could be 100 years old

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.(MDWFP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A 10-foot alligator broke the state record for the longest female alligator captured in Mississippi, and the reptile could be 100 years old.

The creature was reportedly killed Aug. 28 on the Pearl River by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson.

It’s full measurement was 10 feet, 2 inches long.

The alligator had previously been captured and tagged as “Yellow 410″ in 2009 as part of a research project. At the time, “Yellow 410″ also measured exactly 10 feet, 2 inches and was captured within 100 yards of where the Densons killed it.

According to Ricky Flynt, Alligator Program Coordinator for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, this state record ties a previous world record for the longest free-ranging wild female alligator, which was measured in Florida in 1984.

That record was recently broken in Florida in 2021 with a female alligator that measured 10 feet, 6.75 inches.

Since 2007, over 800 alligators have been captured and tagged in Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an...
Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape
Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, is charged with two counts of reckless vehicular...
Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash
A vehicle caught fire Monday afternoon at the Meeting Street Exxon, Charleston firefighters said.
Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station
Many cars stalled, forcing residents to walk through the water to get back to their homes in...
N. Charleston neighbors faced thigh-deep water during Monday flooding
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say there are now two systems with strong...
Forecasters watch 2 systems for possible tropical development in Atlantic

Latest News

John Karika, an EMT, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Saturday after...
EMT renders aid to teen boy immediately after shooting him, police say
Attorneys for the U.S. Justice Department argued in the 39-page brief that Roof “fails to...
US argues Supreme Court shouldn’t review Dylann Roof case
Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
US Marshals capture ex-Marine, most wanted murder suspect in Central America
FILE – Lawyer John Eastman appeared before a special grand jury in Georgia.
Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe