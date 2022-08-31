SC Lottery
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An 11-year-old Liberty County boy lead police on a high speed chase Wednesday morning.

Officials say the car was taken by the 11-year-old from a Fort Stewart address and driven into Hinesville.

The child turned into the Cadence bank parking lot on West Gen. Screven Way where he allegedly stuck an ATM machine causing minor damage around 11 a.m.

Bank employees reported the accident and a BOLO was put out for a black 2022 Dodge Ram pick up truck with a drive off tag, police say.

A Hinesville police officer spotted the car on West Oglethorpe Highway in the direction of Midway and attempted to stop it.

After that, the child allegedly continued to increase his speed when he struck a 2012 Chevy Equinox driven by a 16-year-old female. This was in the area of Wallace Martin Drive and East Oglethorpe.

The Hinesville police officer broke off the chase once it entered county jurisdiction.

Liberty County Sheriffs deputies then picked up the chase when speeds reached of a 100 mph as they headed into Midway.

The child attempted to turn onto I-95 south when he missed the roadway, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff. He drove into a muddy area and was stopped. The car belonged to his stepfather and received minor damage.

Police say the child was released to his mother and is being charged with theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing, no seatbelt and no license.

Lastly, he was not taken to the Youth Detention Center in Claxton because of his age.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

