SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.
“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.(Ssfadia / Wikipedia / (CC BY 4.0))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Several live lizards were wrongly delivered to a residence in a village north of New York City.

“Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box,” Port Chester police wrote on Facebook.

Police received the call about the reptiles just after noon on Saturday. They posted a picture on Sunday of three dark-colored lizards held in a large white container. It was not immediately clear whether there were more reptiles not pictured.

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.

They said they held the animals until a local animal sanctuary could pick them up for safekeeping.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an...
Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape
A vehicle caught fire Monday afternoon at the Meeting Street Exxon, Charleston firefighters said.
Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station
Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, is charged with two counts of reckless vehicular...
Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash
Many cars stalled, forcing residents to walk through the water to get back to their homes in...
N. Charleston neighbors faced thigh-deep water during Monday flooding
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say there are now two systems with strong...
Forecasters watch 2 systems for possible tropical development in Atlantic

Latest News

Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
Officials said a pit bull attacked the woman’s daughter, and the animal turned to the mother...
Dog attacks mother, daughter; sends 1 to hospital, officials say
Reading City, Pennsylvania, police issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry.
Amber Alert issued for missing Pennsylvania 13-year-old
Ruth Jenkins’ son and daughter-in-law live in San Antonio, Texas, but say their hearts are in...
‘It’s been heart-wrenching’: Family of missing 76-year-old woman still holding out hope