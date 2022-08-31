Charleston principal resigns after multiple internal investigations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A school principal in Charleston County has left the district after multiple investigations revealed she attempted to use her position to keep her son out of trouble and violated a number of district policies – including a policy dictating how special education students should be handled.

Former Principal Shanitra Deas worked at Deer Park Middle School since 2019. That changed this year after a series of parent complaints and multiple internal investigations. Deas was demoted in June but decided to resign as of Aug. 25.

Deas was investigated by the district twice in the last year. The first investigation started in October when there was a fight in which her son, who attends the school, was involved. The documents in Deas’ employee file say he was helping break up the fight, but that Deas should have recused herself from the student discipline process.

The documents say she became more involved and interfered with the district’s discipline procedure.

“The extend of your involvement was such that a deadline to submit a required DAP packet was not met and standard protocol was not followed regarding the consequences to students,” the documents read.

She was given a formal reprimand in January.

In June, she was placed on administrative leave as the district began another investigation. Much of this investigation has been redacted, but the documents say she again violated the district’s nepotism policies.

However, this is not the only charge levied in the investigation material. The district also noted they received several complaints from parents about excessive suspensions for their children. It says a number of special education students had been put out of the school for an excess of 10 days – violating federal law.

“Days in which administrators have sent these students home for behavioral issue have not been coded as days of suspension as required, and no measures appear to have been taken to provide the special education services the students have missed by being sent home,” the documents read.

The district demoted Deas and she was offered an assistant principal position at Stall High School. She was allowed to keep her principal-level salary of $102,931.20 a year. Deas formally resigned on August 25.

Deas did not respond to a request for comment.

