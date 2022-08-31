Classroom Champions: Georgetown Co. elementary teacher wants rewards for positive behavior for her students

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - We all know giving kids positive incentives to work towards not only helps them grow but also helps them to learn how to accomplish goals.

Sampit Elementary teacher Tasha McCray says her little learners are a good mix of energetic, mild-mannered, quirky, creative, and talented personalities.

McCray has been teaching at her Georgetown school for 23 years and realizes how rewards for her kids can correlate to positive behavior.

She says because this Title one school is a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports school, the focus is on teaching the children about positive behaviors, responses, and interactions during the day.

McCray says throughout the year, the kids work hard to develop good character and build healthy relationships among their peers so they can earn paw points.

They then save and use the paw points as currency to shop each quarter at the school-run store.

“They like pop -its girls like lip gloss if they are an artist, they like sketch pads,” McCray said.

The hope is to keep the school store stocked with items the kids love to purchase with the paw points they earn.

McCray’s Donor’s Choose project is asking for things like bracelets, Matchbox cars, fidget toys, gel pens, pencils, and squishy toys, to have a good selection for the students for the entire school year.

“When they see the store is stocked, they see it’s worth them working to get the things they might want or would not be able to get otherwise. Seeing the store fully stocked and ready to go puts them on cloud nine,” McCray said.

You can help with this Donor’s Choose project.

It still needs $540 dollars but right now every donation is being doubled.

You can help this Georgetown school by becoming a Classroom Champion right now and donating by clicking right here.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

