Ending August with more sunshine, less rain!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Finally, a return to sunshine and more typical summertime weather as we round out the month of August! A cold front is helping to push the unsettled weather of the last two days offshore leaving us with drier, sunnier and hotter weather for today. We expect a partly cloudy sky today with isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be near 90 degrees. The weather will stay pretty quiet through Friday but a return of moisture from the Atlantic will likely increase the rain chance Friday night and Saturday for the beginning of the Labor Day weekend. Scattered showers and storms are likely on Saturday but the rain chance looks like it will decrease again Sunday and for Labor Day. We’ll keep you updated on the rain chances as we approach the holiday weekend!

TROPICS: We’re watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic with a medium or high chance of developing over the next 5 days. None of these are concerning to the United States at this time. The disturbance in the central Atlantic, east of the Caribbean, is slowly becoming better organized and may become a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next few days. Regardless, this storm is expected to stay away from all Caribbean Islands and the Bahamas through early next week. It appears most likely that this will make an early turn out to sea, not impacting the United States. Some waves, rip currents may be possible along the Southeast coastline dependent on the eventual strength of this storm.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.

LABOR DAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

