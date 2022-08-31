Georgetown Police investigate string of storage unit break-ins

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The search is on for a group of people who broke into storage units in Georgetown.

Meanwhile, one of the victims says she has concerns about the way the company who owns the units handled the situation.

Denise Washington says she arrived at her storage unit at Applecool Storage in Georgetown on Aug. 15 to find the latch to the unit broken. She says she contacted Applecool Storage to tell them something was wrong.

“They told me not to file a police report,” Washington said. “They said it was because I didn’t have insurance. I said even if I did have insurance on the unit, their insurance would’ve paid for it because my lock didn’t break. It was their latch that broke on the unit.”

Georgetown Police provided 10 incident reports from people that say their storage units at Applecool Storage were broken into. The reports list missing items like smart TVs, laptops, microwaves and even car titles.

Security footage recorded on Aug. 15 provided by Georgetown Police shows an unidentified man at the Applecool Storage. (Georgetown Police Department)

Washington says Applecool Storage told her her latch was fixed that Wednesday, but she decided to file her own police report that Thursday. Georgetown Police sent security footage from Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 showing an unidentified man grabbing items out of different units and driving away.

“They told me my unit was the only unit that was broken into,” Washington said. “But I found out from the police officers that there was more than one unit broken into. So, they tried to tell me a lie.”

Applecool Storage declined to comment on-camera about the break-ins. But they did release a statement:

We are aware of the incident, and have policies and procedures in place to respond if this type of situation occurs. Our facility is fenced and gated with 24/7 camera surveillance throughout the premises. We have shared our camera footage with Georgetown Police, and reached out to any affected customers regarding the situation. In response, the police have increased their patrols in the area.

Washington says she encourages everyone to check their storage units at least once a month and to contact the police department first before the company.

Georgetown Police says no arrests have been made yet in this case.

