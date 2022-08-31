‘It’s been heart-wrenching’: Family of missing 76-year-old woman still holding out hope

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman has been missing from Berkeley County since July 16; her son describes her as loving and family oriented.

Ruth Jenkins’ son and daughter-in-law live in San Antonio, Texas, but say their hearts are in South Carolina as they hope to find her.

“Every morning, every evening, every part of the day it is all about his mom, my mother-in-law, finding her, getting answers, doing whatever we can do,” Kimberly Jenkins said.

Ruth, 76, was last seen walking along Highway 45 in the Pineville area, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. Ruth suffers from dementia.

As the weeks go on, her son, Robert Jenkins Jr., says it has been “heart-wrenching.” He said the hardest thing is not getting the answers that they want, and being so far away.

Kimberly and Robert say they feel the sheriff’s office is doing the best they can to find her, but welcome any help from the community. They say no effort is too small.

“She is not just a hashtag,” Kimberly said. “She is not just another statistic to us. She is family, she is the matriarch of this family, she is the center of this family.”

The sheriff’s office said they have no updates on the search for Ruth.

