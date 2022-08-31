‘Light the Way for Hope’ honors lives lost on International Overdose Awareness Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day and the Charleston Center, Mount Pleasant Police Department and Wake Up Carolina are partnering to host the “Light the way for Hope” Event.

The event will feature Narcan training and a remembrance ceremony to honor those who lost their lives to an overdose.

In the last year, the number of overdose deaths has increased across the nation, with South Carolina being significantly above the national average. Caitlin Kratz, the Program Manager of the Medication Assisted Treatment Program at the Charleston Center, says in the last year there have been 330 in the Tri-County area, 222 of which were in Charleston County alone.

Kratz said Wednesday’s event is meant to encourage the community to recommit to seeking treatment and support. It’ll start with Narcan training- where they will explain how to administer the medication and provide free Narcan kits.

Kratz said Narcan is an opioid overdose reversal medication. She said it’s safe and can be in the households of community members just in case of an emergency.

After the training, they will hold a remembrance ceremony where folks can have the names of their loved ones honored. On top of the Narcan training and remembrance ceremony, Kratz said simply feeling support from your community can be incredibly helpful.

“Millions of Americans struggle with substance use disorders, and even more so in our community. So most people that have been impacted sometimes feel shame and don’t want to talk about it. So, when we have these events, people realize they’re not alone,” Kratz said.

The event is Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. and is being held at the Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park. Anyone is welcome and no sign-up is required.

