Local literacy nonprofit celebrates a decade of serving students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Reading Partners, a local literacy nonprofit, is celebrating a decade of servicing elementary school students in the low country.

In partnership with the RiverDogs, the nonprofit will be center stage at tonight’s game to share its mission and to find community volunteers.

Kecia Greenho, Senior Executive Director with Reading Partners says that COVID-19′s impact on children’s learning loss is overwhelming. Over the next decade, Greenho says they will be working to interrupt the literacy crisis that students are facing.

Reading Partners started as an initiative within the Charleston County School District to find a way to engage the community in the literacy problem.

Over the last 10 years, they have grown and worked with over 11,000 volunteers and have helped over 5,000 students in Charleston and Berkeley County.

Reading Partners says today’s 3rd graders were in kindergarten when the COVID-19 pandemic first started. Third grade is a pivotal year where kids go from learning to read to reading to learn and many have been set back.

“If you’re behind then it impacts your social studies, your science, your math, everything. So, we’ve got to get those foundational literacy skills for our students,” Greenho says.

As Reading Partners continue to help students, they need the community’s help as well. Volunteer tutors are the reason the nonprofit can provide its services.

The nonprofit says as we are transitioning out of the pandemic, they are looking for in-person volunteers, but virtual tutoring is still an option.

In celebration of Reading Partners’ 10th anniversary, they have partnered with the RiverDogs. A former RiverDogs player and board member of the nonprofit will be speaking on behalf of the organization at tonight’s RiverDogs game.

If you’re interested in volunteering for a reading partner’s upcoming session, click here.

