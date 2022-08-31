SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – Country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Police said Bell was found in Tucson Monday, KOLD reports. His cause of death has not been reported.

The 32-year-old country artist went missing Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Saving Country Music.

According to the singer-songwriter’s verified Facebook page, he’s from Cody, Wy.

Bell released his self-titled album debut in 2012 and another in 2014 called “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Police say the investigation into his disappearance and death is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an...
Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape
A vehicle caught fire Monday afternoon at the Meeting Street Exxon, Charleston firefighters said.
Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station
Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, is charged with two counts of reckless vehicular...
Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash
Many cars stalled, forcing residents to walk through the water to get back to their homes in...
N. Charleston neighbors faced thigh-deep water during Monday flooding
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say there are now two systems with strong...
Forecasters watch 2 systems for possible tropical development in Atlantic

Latest News

Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson has been found safe five months after she was captured at a...
American nun found safe 5 months after her abduction in Africa
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
Big discounts are expected this holiday shopping season.
Big discounts coming this holiday shopping season
A Missouri man had the 18th birthday of a lifetime, but it didn’t start that way: “He just...
Home run ball at Royals game taken from man’s glove on 18th birthday
Investigators said there was no stated motive behind setting the fire.
Girl, 14, charged with arson for starting Walmart fire, police say