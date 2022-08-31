SC Lottery
SCDOT gets additional $190 million in federal road funds

(WDAM)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they are receiving an additional $190 million from the United States Department of Transportation for upcoming road projects this year.

SCDOT says the money comes from last year’s unused federal funding for different states and programs. SCDOT says they were able to receive the funding because of qualified projects that were already planned and funds in place to match federal funding.

Officials say the $190 million marks a record amount for agency history –noting that they’ve previously received about a third of that amount.

SCDOT officials say they plan to use the money for prioritized interstate, bridge, and safety projects that are already underway, or almost underway, within the 10-Year Plan.

For more information about projects within the 10-Year Plan, visit the SCDOT website.

