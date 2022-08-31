SC Lottery
Survey: Most Black Americans say focus on racial inequality hasn’t brought about improvements

FILE: Protesters are seen in this file photo. Sought-after improvements haven't materialized following protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, according to a survey by Pew Research Center.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Two-thirds of Black Americans said increased focus on race and racial inequality in the U.S. has not led to changes that are improving the lives of Black people, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.

It comes after a 2020 survey found that 56% of Black adults felt the added attention following protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd would lead to positive changes.

But in the new survey, 65% of Black adults said such changes haven’t materialized.

Just 13% see it as extremely or very likely that Black people in the U.S. will achieve equality, which many say will require systemic changes.

There was little variation in that figure by age, gender, region or education level.

The Pew Research Center’s survey was conducted last fall and included more than 3,900 Black Americans.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

