Troopers: Single-vehicle van crash leaves 1 dead, 7 injured

It happened on US-301 at Shillings Bridge Road around 6:20 a.m.
It happened on US-301 at Shillings Bridge Road around 6:20 a.m.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Wednesday morning crash near the Edisto area.

It happened on US-301 at Shillings Bridge Road around 6:20 a.m.

A 2006 Ford Econoline van traveling east crossed all lanes of US-301, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell. The van then ran off the road and hit a tree.

There were a total of eight occupants in the van, and seven of them were taken to the hospital. There is no official word yet on their conditions.

Meanwhile, the last passenger died at the scene, Tidwell said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

