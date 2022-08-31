SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Trump’s Truth Social still unavailable on Google Play

Google said the Truth Social app isn't available from their Play app store.
Google said the Truth Social app isn't available from their Play app store.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Truth Social, the social network supported by former President Donald Trump, is still unavailable on Google’s Android app store.

The Twitter-like app is preferred by many Trump supporters, but Google said it doesn’t reach the company’s Play store standards.

Although Truth Social has been available for preorder on the Google Play store for nearly a month, it hasn’t been officially released, though it is available from Apple’s app store.

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes said in a recent interview that they’re still waiting for approval from Google Play.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an...
Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape
A vehicle caught fire Monday afternoon at the Meeting Street Exxon, Charleston firefighters said.
Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station
Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, is charged with two counts of reckless vehicular...
Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash
Many cars stalled, forcing residents to walk through the water to get back to their homes in...
N. Charleston neighbors faced thigh-deep water during Monday flooding
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say there are now two systems with strong...
Forecasters watch 2 systems for possible tropical development in Atlantic

Latest News

A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
People watch as the USS Texas is moved from the dock Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in La Porte,...
Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs
Sampit Elementary teacher Tasha McCray says her little learners are a good mix of energetic,...
Classroom Champions: Georgetown Co. elementary teacher wants rewards for positive behavior for her students
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures