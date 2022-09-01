SC Lottery
1 injured in Colleton County lightning strike

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was taken to the hospital Thursday after being struck by lightning in the White Hall area, according to the National Weather Service.

The person injured was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, the agency says.

There is no official word yet on the condition of the victim.

Slow-moving storms brought heavy rain and lightning on Thursday.

