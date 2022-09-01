1 injured in Colleton County lightning strike

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was taken to the hospital Thursday after being struck by lightning in the White Hall area, according to the National Weather Service.

The lightning strike was recorded at 12:59 p.m.

The person injured was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, the agency says.

There is no official word yet on the condition of the victim.

Slow-moving storms brought heavy rain and lightning on Thursday.

