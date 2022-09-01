5th tropical depression forms in Atlantic; 2 areas being watched

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - After a quiet August without a single tropical storm, the season’s fifth tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said the depression had formed as of 5 a.m. and was located nearly 1,000 miles west of the Azores in the northern Atlantic.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm later on Thursday and could strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane over the weekend.

“Do not be worried about this whatsoever,” Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said. “It’s going to eventually run into some chillier waters and fade away.”

When it becomes a tropical storm, it would become the season’s fourth named storm, taking the name Danielle.

2 other disturbances expected to develop

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two areas in the tropical Atlantic for potential development within the next few days. (Live 5)

Forecasters are still watching two other areas in the Atlantic, one of which has been monitored for several days.

“It is still showing a high chance of development, but it is just slow in doing so,” Sovine said.

Of the two, the westernmost disturbance, an area of low pressure several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands, is producing showers and thunderstorms.

Forecasters say there is a 60% chance of it developing into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours, and say the chance increases to 80% over the next five days.

It is expected to move slowly west-northwestward.

Sovine says computer models continue to have the storm make a northerly turn away from the southeastern United States.

The second system, meanwhile, is in the eastern tropical Atlantic over and to the north of the Cabo Verde Islands. It shows poorly-organized showers, but there is the potential for it to become a short-lived tropical depression within the next day or so before the environment would make it difficult to develop further.

The National Hurricane Center places the chance of formation at 40% over the next two days and at 40% over the next five days.

August tied a record for inactivity during hurricane season despite the official forecast of an above-normal season. Meteorologists cite unusual persistent dry air and a few other factors as working against warm ocean water, a lack of wind shear and La Nina, which usually work together to create a busy hurricane season.

This year marked the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic went from July 3 to the end of August without a named storm, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzback said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.