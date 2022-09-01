Alex Murdaugh’s defense team receives evidence for murder trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The defense team for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh said they will be able to prepare for the trial against their client now that evidence has been ordered to be released to them.

Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. Both were shot to death at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural Colleton County on June 7, 2021. Alex Murdaugh, (right), Maggie's husband and Paul's father, faces murder charges in their deaths. (Provided)

Murdaugh’s lawyers, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, released a statement on the release of that evidence to them, which Judge Clifton Newman ordered earlier this week:

We look forward to reviewing the State’s materials and allegations immediately so we can continue to build a defense for our client so we’re ready for trial in less than six months.

Along with an order to release the evidence to Murdaugh’s defense team, Newman also put a temporary protective order in place designed to make sure only lawyers and people testifying will be able to see the evidence.

Court documents have suggested the murder trial is expected to begin in January.

