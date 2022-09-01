Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old in Beaufort County

SC Lottery
Mason Henley, 3, was last seen Wednesday night around 7 p.m. on Cedar Creek Circle.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WCSC) - Two law enforcement agencies are actively looking for a missing child in Port Royal.

Mason Henley, 3, was last seen Wednesday night around 7 p.m. on Cedar Creek Circle. That is in the Shadow Moss community.

Mason was last seen wearing a blue and pink shirt and a diaper.

If you see Mason, officials ask you to call 911 immediately.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is helping the Port Royal Police Department in the search.

