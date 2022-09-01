Crews responding to multiple structure fires

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. Johns Fire District says they are responding to multiple structure fires in their jurisdiction Thursday afternoon.

The district did not say where these fires were happening, but they did say other emergency personnel are also responding.

There is no official word yet on any damages or injuries in relation to these fires.

The district serves Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island and Seabrook Island.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STJFD and other emergency personnel are responding to multiple incidents in our jurisdiction including multiple structure fires. Rain is still falling heavily, please use caution, be alert, and move over for responding apparatus. ￼ — St Johns Fire District (@STJFD) September 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.