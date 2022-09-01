SC Lottery
Crews responding to multiple structure fires

The district did not say where these fires were happening, but they did say other emergency personnel are also responding.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. Johns Fire District says they are responding to multiple structure fires in their jurisdiction Thursday afternoon.

The district did not say where these fires were happening, but they did say other emergency personnel are also responding.

There is no official word yet on any damages or injuries in relation to these fires.

The district serves Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island and Seabrook Island.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

