SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies search for missing 87-year-old man

Phillip Stein, 87, left his Sun City home at approximately 9:30 a.m. driving a silver 2022...
Phillip Stein, 87, left his Sun City home at approximately 9:30 a.m. driving a silver 2022 Honda CRV with South Carolina license plate 232115W, deputies say.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are searching for an elderly man reported missing by family members earlier on Thursday.

Phillip Stein, 87, left his Sun City home at approximately 9:30 a.m. driving a silver 2022 Honda CRV with South Carolina license plate 232115W.

He was believed to be wearing a turquoise shirt and gray and black shorts.

He stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who sees Stein or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a demotion for violating district policies, a Charleston County School District principal...
Charleston principal resigns after multiple internal investigations
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an...
Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape
Upstate town named ugliest in South Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
The child was reported missing in the Port Royal area.
Authorities locate missing 3-year-old in Beaufort County
Braxton Schaefer, fourth from left, a freshman at O’Gorman High School, was told he needed to...
SD high school student told to cut hair or find a new school

Latest News

Tropical Storm Danielle has formed Thursday in the Atlantic and is expected to become a...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in Atlantic; 2 areas being watched
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Tropical Storm Danielle forms in Atlantic, 2 other areas being watched
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school
One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon at Concord Mills.
Concord Mills reopening Thursday after officer-involved shooting