Deputies search for missing 87-year-old man

SUN CITY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are searching for an elderly man reported missing by family members earlier on Thursday.

Phillip Stein, 87, left his Sun City home at approximately 9:30 a.m. driving a silver 2022 Honda CRV with South Carolina license plate 232115W.

He was believed to be wearing a turquoise shirt and gray and black shorts.

He stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who sees Stein or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.