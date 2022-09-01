Deputies searching for man after armed robbery at Ladson convenience store

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in the Ladson area.

Deputies arrived around 1 a.m. Thursday morning at the convenience store on Highway 78.

A clerk reported to investigators that a man had entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the register. The clerk, who was the only person inside at the time, says the man left with cash.

Deputies searched the surrounding area but could not find the man. They say he got into a vehicle after walking out of the store. Currently, no arrests have been made.

Investigators say the man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, green and blue shorts with gray sweatpants underneath and a black bandanna on his face.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.