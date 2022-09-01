SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies searching for man after armed robbery at Ladson convenience store

Deputies arrived around 1 a.m. Thursday morning at the convenience store on Highway 78.
Deputies arrived around 1 a.m. Thursday morning at the convenience store on Highway 78.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in the Ladson area.

Deputies arrived around 1 a.m. Thursday morning at the convenience store on Highway 78.

A clerk reported to investigators that a man had entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the register. The clerk, who was the only person inside at the time, says the man left with cash.

Deputies searched the surrounding area but could not find the man. They say he got into a vehicle after walking out of the store. Currently, no arrests have been made.

Investigators say the man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, green and blue shorts with gray sweatpants underneath and a black bandanna on his face.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a demotion for violating district policies, a Charleston County School District principal...
Charleston principal resigns after multiple internal investigations
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an...
Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape
Upstate town named ugliest in South Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
Tropical Storm Danielle has formed Thursday in the Atlantic and is expected to become a...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in Atlantic; 2 areas being watched
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school

Latest News

Vehicles drive through flooded waters on Dorchester Road near Rivers Avenue
FIRST ALERT: Roads closed due to Charleston County flooding
Mayfer Aymer Herrara Alvarado, 16, was last seen at his Ridgebrook Drive home in North...
N. Charleston Police searching for missing teen
On Wednesday, 330 of those lives were honored at the Light the Way for Hope event held at the...
Seeking hope after addiction: How drug addicts found their way to recovery
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Seeking hope after addiction: How drug addicts found their way to recovery