Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old SC boy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen with medical conditions.

Austin Taggett, 17, was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Screaming Eagle Road, deputies say.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Reebok hooded sweatshirt. He stands 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

