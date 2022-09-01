SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dolly Parton launches ‘Doggy Parton’ pet apparel line

Dolly Parton has launched a pet apparel line called "Doggy Parton."
Dolly Parton has launched a pet apparel line called "Doggy Parton."(doggyparton.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dolly Parton seems to have the golden touch with singing, acting and writing. And now the superstar has launched an apparel line for pets.

The line is called “Doggy Parton.”

In collaboration with SportPet Designs, the line will feature shirts, dresses, squeaky toys and even a blonde wig inspired by Parton.

Parton said she was inspired to start it because of her love for animals.

Part of the proceeds will go to a rescue organization that provides homes for displaced animals.

Initially, the products will be available online through doggyparton.com and Amazon.

More retailers will be announced in the future.

Dolly Parton has launched a pet apparel line called "Doggy Parton." (CNN, doggyparton.com, Netflix)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a demotion for violating district policies, a Charleston County School District principal...
Charleston principal resigns after multiple internal investigations
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an...
Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape
Upstate town named ugliest in South Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
Braxton Schaefer, fourth from left, a freshman at O’Gorman High School, was told he needed to...
SD high school student told to cut hair or find a new school
It happened on US-301 at Shillings Bridge Road around 6:20 a.m.
Troopers: Single-vehicle van crash leaves 1 dead, 7 injured

Latest News

The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Officials say ready-to-eat meals are often less healthy than natural food because of the...
Studies find link between processed foods and cancer
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden, who largely avoided even referring to...
Biden’s prime-time speech to call out Trump, his loyalists
President Joe Biden addresses those who support the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in remarks on Tuesday...
Biden: Can't say you support police if you support 1/6